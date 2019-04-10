Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Steris by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Steris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $249,552.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,593. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

