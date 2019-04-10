Advisory Services Network LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

