Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MO opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

