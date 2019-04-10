Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

WRE opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/advisor-group-inc-raises-position-in-washington-real-estate-investment-trust-wre.html.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.