Advisor Group Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 289.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

