Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,329 Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IHIT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

In other INVESCO HIGH IN/COM news, insider Mario Clemente sold 10,800 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $108,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

