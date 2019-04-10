Advanced Technology Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $625.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $128,968.00 and $625.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017035 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,562,835 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

