Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Cut by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Adobe by 24,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $981,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 50.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,153 shares of company stock valued at $70,000,814 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

