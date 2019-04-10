Addison Capital Co Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 165,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,047. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from ProShares Short S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Addison Capital Co Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/addison-capital-co-purchases-new-holdings-in-proshares-short-sp500-sh.html.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.