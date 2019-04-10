Addison Capital Co Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,315,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,247,000 after acquiring an additional 890,140 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,570,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,076,000 after acquiring an additional 201,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,609,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,320,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,209,000 after buying an additional 317,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,189,000 after buying an additional 2,001,833 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 65,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,800. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

