Addison Capital Co Decreases Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after buying an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,819,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

