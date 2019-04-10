Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $4,827,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $1,604,835,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $182.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $185.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Linde’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $3,275,007. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

