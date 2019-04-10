Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

BMO opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

