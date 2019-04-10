Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Universal accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,594,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Universal by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

In related news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/adams-asset-advisors-llc-has-8-62-million-holdings-in-universal-corp-uvv.html.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.