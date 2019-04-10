Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Universal accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,594,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Universal by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
In related news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Profile
Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
