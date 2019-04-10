Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,150,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,423,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 145,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 139,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,958.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 168,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

