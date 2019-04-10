Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,967 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,949,841 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

ATNM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/actinium-pharmaceuticals-inc-atnm-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.