Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,401,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000.
VEA stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.
