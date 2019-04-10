Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,401,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/acropolis-investment-management-llc-raises-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.