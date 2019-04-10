Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $61,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $481,982 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

