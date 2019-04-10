AC Immune (ACIU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.03. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.97 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

