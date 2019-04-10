AC Immune (ACIU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered AC Immune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.03. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.77). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

