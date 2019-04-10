ABIOMED (ABMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABIOMED continues to gain from its flagship Impella, which performed strongly in the United States recently. Impella’s patient success stories and increasing global adoption are added positives. The recent CE Mark for Impella Connect is a major positive. Revenues from Japan also shot up recently. Meanwhile, a raised guidance for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. Considerable expansion in the operating margin buoys optimism. Meanwhile, surging R&D expenses show increasing focus on innovation. In fact, the company continues to invest in training and education. On the flip side, contraction in the company’s gross margin is concerning. Margins have been primarily hurt by unfavorable sales mix and heavy manufacturing investments. Intense competition in the MedTech industry adds to the woes. ABIOMED has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $281.65 on Wednesday. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $272.17 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,421,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,376,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

