Aberdeen International (AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.
About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)
Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.
