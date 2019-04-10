$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post sales of $7.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.49 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported sales of $7.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.08 billion to $31.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.70 billion to $32.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 57,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,151. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.564 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

