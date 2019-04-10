6 Meridian Takes $8.67 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,436. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “6 Meridian Takes $8.67 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/6-meridian-takes-8-67-million-position-in-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-pcy.html.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.