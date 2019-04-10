6 Meridian Invests $1.83 Million in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,476. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

