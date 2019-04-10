52,403 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 9.53% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ESPO opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $32.82.
