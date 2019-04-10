5,088 Shares in USD Partners LP (USDP) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 272.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

USDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

USDP stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.43.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). USD Partners had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USD Partners Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

