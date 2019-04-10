415,881 Shares in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 415,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHN. BidaskClub cut shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.75.

ATHN stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. athenahealth, Inc has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

