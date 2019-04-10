2,847,077 Shares in Halliburton (HAL) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,847,077 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,418,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.33% of Halliburton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 206,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

