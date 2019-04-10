22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,372,484 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the March 15th total of 23,217,501 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

