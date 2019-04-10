22,404 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $472.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

