208,386 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11,794.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,019,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,673,000 after buying an additional 6,960,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,064,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385,333 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $3,250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,928,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,167 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,411,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,089 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 64,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,097. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.4615 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

