1,564 Shares in Danaher Co. (DHR) Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 816,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,212,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. 57,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,014. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

