112,419 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 57,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

