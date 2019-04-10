109,427 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th.

PBT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

