$0.94 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Nomura set a $73.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,931. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

