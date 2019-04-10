$0.90 EPS Expected for CGI Inc (GIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CGI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 5,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,162. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. CGI has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

