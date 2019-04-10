-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Correvio Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 57.82% and a negative return on equity of 342.96%.

CORV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Correvio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,824. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Correvio Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

