Zscaler (ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.74. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

In other news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $213,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $2,160,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,082 shares of company stock valued at $31,266,902. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 231,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 320,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.