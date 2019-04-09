Zenith Energy (ZEN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 3,388,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
The company has a market cap of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)
Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.
