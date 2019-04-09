Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 3,388,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/zenith-energy-zen-stock-price-up-9-4.html.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.