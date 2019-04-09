Zacks: X Financial (XYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X Financial an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $886.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that X Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. X Financial’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

