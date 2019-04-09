Zacks: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 552,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,496. The company has a market capitalization of $196.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

