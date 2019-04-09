Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Shinhan Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

