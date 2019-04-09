Zacks: Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Given $7.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Limbach stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. Limbach has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Charles A. Bacon III purchased 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $81,591.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $61,325.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 273,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,032.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

