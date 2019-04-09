Zacks: Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jason Industries an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JASN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Jason Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts expect that Jason Industries will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jason Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 5,133,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 182,977 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jason Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 714,329 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

