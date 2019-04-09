Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Hold

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed its industry over the past year. The company remains on track with its long-term strategic plan. It has successfully completed the first two parts of the strategic plan. As part of the strategic plan, it has acquired Precision Hydraulic Cylinders (“PHC”), primarily for the materials handling market. The company is experiencing solid top-line growth over the last few quarters. However, continued volatility in raw material prices has dampened its margins. Softness in the demand for Home Furniture and European Spring also added to the woes. In 2018, the company’s gross margins declined 150 basis points (bps) and adjusted EBIT margin contracted 80 bps year over year. Earnings estimates for 2019 have also been trending downward over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s bottom-line growth potential.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gabelli downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,477. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976,369 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

