Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $44.02 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

