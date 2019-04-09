Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

OVID stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 608,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

