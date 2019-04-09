Zacks Investment Research Lowers AbbVie (ABBV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbbVie’s key drug, Humira is performing well in the United States based on strong demand trends. Moreover, Imbruvica has multibillion dollar potential. Mavyret saw a stronger-than-expected launch and has become a significant contributor to sales. AbbVie expects several products with multibillion-dollar potential to be launched in the near term. However, AbbVie’s shares have underperformed the industry this year. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets will be a big headwind in 2019. Also costs to support expected new product/line extension launches are likely to hurt profits in 2019. Moreover, these new products will be at the very early stages of their launch trajectory in 2019 and will not be a significant offset to international biosimilar impact. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Standpoint Research began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.48.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

