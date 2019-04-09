Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cigna (CI) to Sell

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The stock of Cigna has underperformed its industry in a year’s time. An increase in leverage might pose financial risk. Rise in operating expenses may weigh on margins. Suspension of share buyback due to the acquisition of Express Scripts might weigh on the bottom line. The stock has witnessed a downward revision in 2019 earnings estimates over the past 60 days, which reflects analysts’ pessimism over it. The company’s acquisition of Express Scripts, is likely to fuel long-term growth. A robust Global Supplemental business, growing Government business and increasing membership should drive revenues. Along with top-line growth, Cigna has been able to maintain bottom-line profitability as well. Its strong capital position enables investment in business. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.09. 104,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after buying an additional 1,189,307 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 163,135 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

